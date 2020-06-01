Deal close: Talks at advanced stage for Man Utd loanee to extend stay with Euro giants

Man Utd are reportedly in advanced talks with Roma over allowing Chris Smalling to stay at the Stadio Olimpico until the end of the current season.

The 30-year-old has made an impressive impact for the Giallorossi this season, making 28 appearances across all competitions as he has established himself as an important figure in their defence.

With the Serie A season set to restart in a few weeks, he’ll be hoping to lead them to a top-four finish to secure Champions League football, although there will have been some concern over his ability to do so given his current loan deal expires at the end of June.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport though, talks are at an advanced stage for Smalling to remain for the rest of the season, most likely at least until the end of August, as it is reiterated at how well he has settled in the Italian capital since his switch last summer.

It’s added that it’s unclear at this stage if he will seal a permanent move to Roma, as much will likely depend on Man Utd and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in terms of if they are willing to green light an exit for Smalling after his impressive form this season.

Further, it’s suggested that it could take £15m+ to prise him away from the Red Devils, and so it remains to be seen if that’s a figure that Roma can afford, especially with the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis in mind coupled with the possible failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Nevertheless, they will likely take it one step at a time, and reaching an agreement to extend Smalling’s loan deal until the end of August to allow him to finish the current campaign as a Roma player will undoubtedly be a major boost for all concerned, with boss Paulo Fonseca even publicly noting that he wants him to stay, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

