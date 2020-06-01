DFB to look into Sancho, McKennie, Hakimi and Thuram protests after George Floyd death

The DFB’s control committee are reportedly set to look into the protests from Bundesliga stars at the weekend over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed as he was restrained by a Minneapolis police officer last week, and that has sparked protests across the US since with the officer in question being fired and charged with third-degree murder.

Jadon Sancho, Weston McKennie and Achraf Hakimi all made their feelings clear with messages displayed to the cameras as they called for justice over the death of Floyd, while Marcus Thuram took a knee as he celebrated his goal.

Sancho later wrote on Instagram: “Delighted to get my first career hat trick, a bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change.

“We shouldn’t fear speaking out for what’s right, we have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.”

Sancho was booked after he took his shirt off to display his message, and it has now been reported that there might be a risk of retrospective punishment too.

As reported by Sky Sport Germany, the protests are to be examined by the German FA’s control committee.

“Over the next few days, they will look at these events and examine the facts accordingly,” the control committee chairman Anton Nachreiner said.

It’s added in the report above that the rules note that such statements are prohibited, and so it remains to be seen if further action is taken. With such a delicate issue though, the DFB may well find themselves at risk of a fierce backlash if they do decide to take action.

