Inter could reportedly request that Man Utd allow Alexis Sanchez to remain with them for another season as he prepares to see his current loan deal expire this summer.

The 31-year-old joined the Nerazzurri on a season-long loan deal last summer, and has bagged just one goal and three assists in 15 appearances so far in this campaign.

With that deal set to expire at the end of June, it firstly remains to be seen if the two clubs reach an agreement to allow him to stay and finish the current season as an Inter player, rather than be forced to head back to Old Trafford with both the Premier League and Serie A only set to restart after the coronavirus lockdown in a fortnight’s time.

While the numbers above don’t give the impression that the Chilean International has had a great spell at Inter thus far, he had started to impress prior to the season being suspended with two assists in his last four Serie A appearances, while he did miss 14 games due to an injury too.

According to Calciomercato, the way in which he ends the season could be decisive in terms of his future at the San Siro, while sporting director Piero Ausilio has suggested that an extended stay with Inter can’t be ruled out especially if he makes a positive impact when they return.

With that in mind, it’s noted that while Inter aren’t in a position to negotiate a permanent switch for Sanchez, it can’t be ruled out that they will ask to take him back on another season-long loan deal next year although his wages could potentially be a stumbling block in any talks.

Nevertheless, with Calciomercato adding that Antonio Conte considers him to be a key part of his attacking options, if Man Utd aren’t able to find any alternative solutions, assuming that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t want Sanchez back in his squad next season, then a fresh loan spell at Inter to help cover his wages could be an option.

His contract at Man Utd doesn’t expire until 2022, and so there wouldn’t be any immediate danger of losing him for nothing next summer either.

—

“The motives behind Project Restart are possibly 100% financially driven rather than integrity driven.” – Which Premier League star said this? Click here to read more.

—