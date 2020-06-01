Great news for Barcelona fans as Lionel Messi’s free transfer clause expires

According to ESPN, the clause that would’ve allowed Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona on a free transfer this summer has now expired, supporters of the club will absolutely love this news.

ESPN add that this ensures that the forward will remain with the Catalan outfit for at least another year, with the ace’s current deal running until next summer.

The report states that this contract included a clause which would allow Messi to leave the La Liga giants for free in the summer of 2020, as long as he told the club his decision before June.

ESPN add that Premier League giants Manchester City were keeping tabs on Messi’s stance, however Barcelona were always confident that the ace would not take up the option to leave.

After quite a few whirlwind years where the club have failed to reestablish their success in regards to the Champions League and where off-the-pitch matters have dominated headlines, this Messi news will be massive for fans.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United ready to rival Real Madrid for shock transfer of Manchester City star Deal close: Talks at advanced stage for Man Utd loanee to extend stay with Euro giants Owner admits Barcelona failed in €65m players-plus-cash bid for midfield target

The report also adds that Barcelona have previously discussed handing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner a lifetime contract.

ESPN add that Messi has hinted that he would like to return to boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina before retiring, but this appears to be off the cards due to safety issues cited by ESPN.

It’s claimed that one of president Josep Maria Bartomeu’s prime goals is to secure Messi to a new contract before his mandate expires in 2021.

There’s no doubt that Messi is one of the greatest players of all time, it will be interesting to see if the 32-year-old – whose individual form has shown no signs of slowing down – can lead Barcelona to another Champions League triumph either this season or next.

For now, Messi’s focus will be on ensuring that the Blaugrana get the better of rivals Real Madrid in this season’s La Liga title race, Quique Setien’s side hold a two-point lead at the top.