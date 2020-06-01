Former agent and Barcelona presidential candidate, Josep Minguella, has warned the Catalans against signing Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martinez.

The youngster has impressed throughout the 2019/20 campaign for the Serie A outfit, and it’s thought he’s being seen as the successor to Luis Suarez.

Minguella not only doesn’t agree with that assessment, but has gone as far as to compare any signing of Martinez with a recent Barcelona flop. Not to mention the financial outlay at this time.

“The signings of 100 million euros or more have finished,” Minguella said to Radio MARCA and detailed by Mundo Deportivo.

“[…] Lautaro is a good player, with good technique, but he is not Suárez’s successor.

“[…] For a start, he doesn’t play as a ‘9’ […] In Italy’s list of top scorers he’s seven or eight.

“Let’s not make the mistake we made with Arda. When we signed him, his place was occupied by Messi, so Arda has been loaned for years in Turkey. ”

It’s hard to disagree with Minguella’s sentiments.

No one really knows at this stage what football is going to look like in six to 12 months from now, and spending over €100m on a player post coronavirus pandemic could be said to be short-sighted at best. Particularly given that he’s not a target man in the Suarez mould.

More Stories / Latest News Respected journalist offers crucial update on claims Arsenal star has been offered new contract Arsenal could bag a bargain as Barcelona set their price for world class talent Video: ‘Killing me’ and ‘genuinely stinks’ – These Man Utd fans react to Greenwood brushing off teammate for goal in training

After the signings of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann, all over €100m and all flattering to deceive in Blaugrana because they’ve been shoe horned into a real that isn’t their natural domain, you’d have thought that the club might’ve learned their lesson.

Apparently not.