Although they’ve yet to make a dent in the Liverpool first-team, two highly-rated youngsters have had their loan deals extended to the end of the season in order to ensure they get more minutes at their current clubs.

Both Rhian Brewster and Harry Wilson will surely be hoping to do enough to impress Jurgen Klopp that they’re worth a chance next season back with the Anfield outfit.

Brewster has spent his time on loan at Swansea, whilst 23-year-old Wilson has been plying his trade at Bournemouth.

The extension of their deals until the natural end of the 2019/20 campaign, cited by the Daily Mirror, is likely to help both of their current sides, with the Cherries already in the midst of a relegation battle and the Swans looking to be promoted from the Championship.

Once the season is over and the transfer window is open for business, it will be interesting to see if Klopp sees a place for the pair in his first-team squad or whether further loans will be the order of the day.

Both offer something different, but neither have the experience at the very top level that arguably the Reds are going to require from the get-go in 2020/21.