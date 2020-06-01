As Newcastle prepare to be taken over by multi-billionaire Saudi backers, former club legend, Alan Shearer, has suggested one particular player who the Magpies need to be looking to sign once the new owners are in place.

Being a centre-forward himself, and one who was idolised by the St. James’ Park faithful, the thought of having a player like Kylian Mbappe up front for the Toon was always going to appeal to Shearer, but trying to secure the French World Cup winner would surely be fraught with difficulty.

The Daily Star suggest that his capture would undoubtedly mean a world record purchase, and given the current financial crisis in football as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, that wouldn’t be the wisest of business decisions. Not to mention the wages that the player himself would demand.

That didn’t stop Shearer talking up a move to Tyneside.

“I would very much like Kylian Mbappe to come,” he told Canal+ and cited by the Daily Star.

“With his skill, the confidence he has in someone so young, and all the goals he scores, that would be a big plus for the Premier League.

“I only see one club for him, it’s Newcastle of course!”

In all likelihood, the thought of Mbappe running out in the black and white stripes will just remain a pipe dream for Shearer.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea star emerges as priority transfer target for Juventus as swoop touted Midfielder’s decision on Arsenal transfer rests on current club’s new contract offer ‘Would be lethal’ and ‘licking his lips’ – These Liverpool fans get excited over potential link up between star man and prolific target

The prospective new owners are likely to be able to afford pulling off such an audacious coup, however, and if there’s one thing that has been learned over the years it’s that you never say never in football.