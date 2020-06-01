Odion Ighalo has dropped a major hint that he’s set to stay at Manchester United for a little while longer.

The Nigerian striker has shone on loan at the Red Devils, and fans would no doubt like to see him get an extension to his loan at Old Trafford.

Ighalo’s future has looked in some doubt recently, but he seems to have hinted at a longer stay in Manchester with this tweet…

Happy new month Fams??? pic.twitter.com/vfuy2CVYPR — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) June 1, 2020

Ighalo tweeted an image of himself in a United training shirt with the caption: “Happy new month Fams”, which comes as reports grow that a deal has been agreed for him to remain with the club.

Sky Sports claim an agreement has been reached, and the Daily Mirror had said Ighalo’s first loan deal was due to expire at the end of May.

With Ighalo wishing his Twitter followers a happy new month today, whilst wearing a Man Utd-branded shirt, this surely means the reports over his future are accurate and an official announcement could be close.