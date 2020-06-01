Odion Ighalo has today extended his loan stay at Manchester United, as confirmed by the club’s official site earlier this afternoon.

The Nigerian striker has proved to be a surprise success in his time at Old Trafford, and fans will be delighted to see he’ll be with the club for a little while longer.

The last time Man Utd played, Ighalo scored an absolute screamer in their Europa League win over LASK.

Watch the strike below, which shows Ighalo’s terrific footwork and lethal accuracy in his finishing that will have United fans eager to see him back on the pitch again as soon as possible.

