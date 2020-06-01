Manchester United are reportedly lining up an opening bid of around £50million for Bayer Leverkusen star and Chelsea transfer target Kai Havertz.

The Germany international looks an outstanding young talent and has been in particularly impressive form since the Bundesliga recently restarted following suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Havertz was recently linked strongly with Chelsea by Calciomercato, and it’s easy to see why the Blues could be eager to land the 20-year-old as a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, whose absence has been felt since he left for Real Madrid last summer.

Still, the latest is that Man Utd are preparing to try their luck with an opening bid of around £50m for Havertz, though they expect they could end up having to pay more for him, according to the Sun.

The report explains that the Red Devils want Havertz alongside Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer builds a potentially fearsome attack at Old Trafford.

Havertz can operate in a number of different positions, showing promise on either flank or as more of a number ten in a central role.

With skill, creativity and an eye for goal, Havertz looks to have a big career ahead of him and United fans will surely be hoping they can beat top four rivals Chelsea to what could be a significant signing.