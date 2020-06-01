Liverpool and Manchester United have been named as among the clubs who would do well to spend big on the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The 20-year-old sensation had another game to remember in the Bundesliga this weekend as he hit a hat-trick for Dortmund in their thrashing of Paderborn.

Sancho truly looks one of the most exciting young players on the planet at the moment, and pundit Owen Hargreaves was raving about him after his latest eye-catching performance.

As quoted by the Metro, the former England international praised Sancho as a “generational talent” and admitted he’d love to see him back in the Premier League.

Hargreaves feels Sancho would strengthen any of the top teams in the PL, and it’s hard to argue with that, with even Liverpool sure to find a place for him in their star-studded attack.

Jurgen Klopp already has a front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, but the Reds have been linked with Sancho by Don Balon in recent times.

Mane has also been linked with a possible exit as he’d supposedly consider leaving Anfield for Real Madrid, according to France Football, so there could be room for Sancho in this LFC squad.

United, meanwhile, could do with a big statement signing like this to get them back to where they want to be.

The Red Devils urgently need more spark in attack and Sancho looks an ideal player to combine well with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

“Everyone would love to have him. Man United, Man City, Liverpool, I think he’s that good that he gets in all of them,” Hargreaves said of Sancho.

“United, Chelsea and Arsenal would all love to have him. It depends on personnel and who could afford him?

“It will cost a lost but he’s a generational talent, truly remarkable with his goals and assists and he can play in different positions.

“He’s going to cost a lot but he’s worth it, I’d love to see him back in the Premier League.”