As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer goes looking for the players who will hopefully help to bring silverware back to Old Trafford, he’s destined to be disappointed after one particular target expressed a preference to move elsewhere.

Eduardo Camavinga, the 17-year-old Rennes midfielder, is being courted by some of European football’s biggest clubs, and it appears that, despite United’s clear interest, the player wants to move to Real Madrid.

According to Mundo Deportivo and cited by the Daily Star, United have made multiple approaches but the chance to link up with Zinedine Zidane is Camavinga’s dream.

At £53m according to Mundo Deportivo, the midfielder won’t come cheap, and despite his evident projection that’s an awful lot of money to spend on a teenager in the current financial climate.

Given that it now appears that any deal with the Red Devils is dead in the water, it’s time that Solskjaer turns his attentions elsewhere, and doesn’t waste any valuable time before the transfer window opens for business.