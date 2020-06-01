Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has joined a growing list of footballers speaking out on the Black Lives Matter movement.

The England international has responded to the harrowing story of George Floyd, who was last week killed at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin in Minnesota, USA.

This has sparked protests and even riots in the US, while other similar movements have taken off in other countries around the world.

Rashford has weighed in, calling for ‘answers’ and more protection for the black community…

There have been other social media posts by footballers calling for justice and expressing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement…

First professional hat trick ??. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! ?? #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd ?? pic.twitter.com/ntOtwOySCO — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) May 31, 2020

Disgusting what’s happening in America but when we gunna see justice for one of our own? Justice for Dalian Atkinson ?? #blacklivesmatter — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) May 31, 2020