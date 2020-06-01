Menu

“People need answers” – Manchester United star joins list of footballers speaking out on important issue

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has joined a growing list of footballers speaking out on the Black Lives Matter movement.

The England international has responded to the harrowing story of George Floyd, who was last week killed at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin in Minnesota, USA.

This has sparked protests and even riots in the US, while other similar movements have taken off in other countries around the world.

Rashford has weighed in, calling for ‘answers’ and more protection for the black community…

There have been other social media posts by footballers calling for justice and expressing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement…

