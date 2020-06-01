Today’s roundup of Man Utd transfer news starts off with a confirmed done deal – the extension of Odion Ighalo’s loan at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils signed Ighalo on a short-term deal from Shanghai Shenhua back in January, with the Nigerian initially coming in as cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.

Ighalo has impressed, however, and the club look to have done a good job extending his stay until next January, with Man Utd blog Stretty News praising the decision.

“Rather than desperation, Ighalo now can be described as a calculated gamble and he has gained cult hero status in rapid time. We got confirmation today that his loan has been extended until January and it is fully merited,” said writer Paul Rowles. “Long gone are the fateful days of costly, Galactico mercenaries and Ighalo is the perfect representation of that: remember the percentage of his six figure weekly wage United would contribute did not cross his mind one jot. He wanted to play for United, nothing more, nothing less and how delightful it was.”

Elsewhere, there could be a big shock on the cards as the Independent claim United are targeting Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

Sterling’s City future looks in doubt and he’s more likely to move to Real Madrid, but Man Utd are also tipped to try a move for the England international if he does leave the Etihad Stadium.

Finally, MUFC are also tipped to step up their pursuit of one of the most exciting young players in Europe – Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz.

According to the Sun, United could try an opening bid of £50million for the Germany international, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

Havertz would be a great fit at Old Trafford and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be eager to pair him up with Jadon Sancho in attack.