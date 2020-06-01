Meeting touted: Juventus prepare player exchange offer for €40m-rated Chelsea ace

Juventus could reportedly offer Federico Bernardeschi in a possible swap deal to try and prise Jorginho away from Chelsea ahead of next season.

The Turin giants have been linked with the Italian international in recent weeks, with the Guardian noting that Miralem Pjanic has been paired with a player exchange deal which would send him to Stamford Bridge.

Maurizio Sarri knows Jorginho well from previous spells together at Napoli and Chelsea, and it appears as though he’s keen on a third stint with the midfield playmaker.

According to Calciomercato, Bernardeschi has now emerged as a potential bargaining chip for Juventus, as they are looking to include him in their offer to bring Jorginho’s €40m price-tag down.

It’s added that a new meeting is expected to take place between Chelsea officials and Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici to discuss a potential deal, with the Italian winger said to be of interest to the Blues.

The 26-year-old hasn’t had the greatest of seasons given he’s only managed one goal and one assist in 24 appearances, and so perhaps question marks can be raised over whether or not that it would be a smart choice in a deal that would see them lose Jorginho.

Time will tell if the two clubs reach an agreement, but with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic in mind, a swap deal is seemingly the most likely way that they will secure a switch involving two of their players which could see Sarri reunited with Jorginho once again.

