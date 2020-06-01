According to reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey will only decide on a potential move to Arsenal after considering the La Liga giants’ offer of a new contract.

Romano offered an update on the tireless midfielder after Arsenal fan account LTArsenal thought that the transfer insider deleted a comment suggesting that the ace is in talks over a contract extension.

Spanish publication Sport reported earlier this year that the Ghanian star’s current contract runs until 2023 and includes a release clause of €50m.

Take a look at Romano’s latest update below:

never deleted anything… I said 1 month ago that Atlético are in talks with Thomas to extend his contract, do you remember? ? Arsenal are interested but he’ll decide after considering Atlético’s bid — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2020

Football London’s James Benge claimed recently that the Gunners would only be able to finance a move for the midfielder if they were to qualify for the Champions League this season, they’re currently 9th.

If Champions League football is in fact the only way Arsenal can recruit Partey, the north London’s chances of doing are very slim given their current league position.

Mikel Arteta’s side are five points off rivals Manchester United in fifth place – this position seems likely to receive a spot in the Champions League should Manchester City’s ban by UEFA be upheld.

Partey displayed his talents in the matches just before the football season was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic, with some sensational displays against Liverpool.

After those performances, there’s no doubting that Partey is one of the top defensive midfielders in world football right now – this is an area where Arsenal need to strengthen in.

Whilst Arteta has steadied the side’s defence since being appointed, the Gunners are still too inconsistent and error-prone when on the back foot, Partey could solve these issues.

The 26-year-old, who has made 35 appearances this season, is brilliant at breaking up the play and he could be deployed as a ball-winning midfielder in front of an uneasy backline.