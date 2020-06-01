Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly been given a key edge over Juventus in the race to seal the transfer of Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

The Poland international has shone in his time in Serie A, having also previously looked a top talent during his time as a youngster at Ajax.

According to the latest on Milik’s future, Italian paper La Repubblica, as translated by the Daily Star, claim that Arsenal are keen on Milik and could even land him for below his £45million asking price.

This is because Napoli are eager not to lose the 26-year-old to Serie A rivals Juventus, so would rather sell him abroad for less money.

Chelsea could also be pleased to hear this development as they were also recently linked with Milik by Calciomercato, citing the print edition of Tuttosport.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea need more firepower up front ahead of next season, with Frank Lampard already short of quality in attack as it is.

The Blues have been overly reliant on youngster Tammy Abraham, who doesn’t quite look ready to be first choice but who hasn’t faced much competition from unconvincing backup duo Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have some decent options up front but unfortunately find Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang approaching the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Juventus won’t be too pleased with this news if they miss out on Milik, though they’re hardly short of striker options with the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain in Maurizio Sarri’s squad.