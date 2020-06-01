According to Goal, Brescia owner Massimo Cellino has detailed Barcelona’s bid for starlet Sandro Tonali to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, adding that the midfielder won’t be moving to Catalonia.

The outspoken head honcho of the Serie A outfit has revealed that Barcelona made an offer of €65m and two young players – one of which was a full-back – before the Coronavirus pandemic for Tonali.

Cellino’s stance seems defiant as he added the ‘Catalans received an answer they didn’t like’, suggesting that their bid was rejected.

Cellino also claims that the 20-year-old isn’t keen on a move to Paris Saint-Germain amid the Ligue 1 outfit’s president contacting his Brescia counterpart.

It’s added that the defensive midfielder prefers to remain in Italy, with Juventus and Inter Milan being tipped as the leading destinations, Napoli and Fiorentina are also eyeing the talent.

Here’s what Cellino had to say on the Italy international’s future:

“[PSG president] Nasser [Al-Khelaifi] would like him in Paris, he wrote to me today, but Tonali doesn’t want to go to France.”

“Inter and Juve are the destinations he prefers. [Napoli president Aurelio] De Laurentiis has offered me 40 million, Fiorentina wants him too, but his destiny is pretty much written.”

“Before Covid, Barcelona had offered 65 million plus two very interesting young players, one was a full-back. I believe that the Catalans received an answer they didn’t like, and not from Tonali.”

“I’m not dealing with anyone. There are still 12 games to play and the boy must remain calm”

Whilst Brescia sit bottom of the Serie A table, Tonali has been one of the few bright lights for the struggling side over the past year.

The youngster has made 23 league appearances this season, scoring once and chipping in with an impressive five assists.

The ace’s impressive displays have already won him three caps for the Italian national team, the ace’s hopes of being in next summer’s squad for the delayed Euros will undoubtedly be boosted if he decides to join a top club.

It’s quite surprising to hear that Brescia’s owner effectively threw out a Barcelona bid that many would agree seems very appealing, will Cellino regret this decision?