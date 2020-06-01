Respected journalist offers crucial update on claims Arsenal star has been offered new contract

Amid speculation Arsenal have offered Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new contract, it has been suggested that is not the case by journalist Julien Laurens.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a prolific spell with the Gunners having bagged 61 goals and 13 assists in 97 appearances, and so they will be desperate to see him lead the line for the foreseeable future.

However, his current deal expires in 2021 and that in turn has raised concern for Arsenal fans as they will not want to see him enter the final 12 months of his contract.

As per the Daily Star earlier on Monday, it had been suggested that Arsenal had put a two-year contract extension on the table for the Gabon international.

According to Laurens though, they have not offered him new terms, as per his tweet below.

With that Star taking their report from Nicolo Schira in Italy, it’s arguably more accurate from a journalist of Laurens’ standing to get an update on Aubameyang’s situation, and so it would appear as though the two parties aren’t in the process of negotiating a new deal.

Nevertheless, it may not be long before Arsenal plan to offer him a new contract as they will be desperate to avoid a repeat situation that they’re all-too familiar with when it comes to players entering the last year of their deals and in turn they could be forced to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but for now, it appears as though any optimism that Arsenal fans may have had that a new contract has been offered, may have to be tempered for the time being.

Arsenal have not offered Aubameyang a new deal. @ESPNFC — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) June 1, 2020

