Manchester United have reportedly drawn up a list of transfer targets and arranged them into differing priority categories.

Among their top priorities to strengthen in defence would be Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, but they could settle for Swansea City youngster Joe Rodon as an alternative, according to the Independent.

The 22-year-old looks a promising talent after impressing in the Championship, and has previously been linked with the Red Devils for around £20million by the Sun.

One imagines this would make Rodon a great deal cheaper than Koulibaly, who has long been regarded as one of the best players in the world in his position.

The Senegal international may well be the preferred option for most Man Utd fans, but the club have done well to sign lesser known young players in recent times.

Daniel James also joined United from Swansea last summer and has started brightly at Old Trafford, showing that Rodon could perhaps do the same.

The club will no doubt also be aware that they paid big for Harry Maguire when it wasn’t so long ago that he moved for much cheaper from Hull City to Leicester.

If MUFC can get in there first for young talents like Rodon, it could save them a fortune in the transfer market after some expensive flops for the club in recent times.