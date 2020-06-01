Serie A giants plan meeting with star’s agent over renewal amid Barcelona, Real Madrid interest

Napoli are reportedly planning to hold talks with Fabian Ruiz’s agent over a contract renewal amid ongoing talk of interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key figure for the Partenopei, making 72 appearances for the club since joining them from Real Betis in 2018.

With his current contract running until 2023, they appear to be in a strong position already to ensure he remains at the San Paolo for the foreseeable future, but there are seemingly concerns amid interest in the Spaniard.

According to Spazio Napoli, via Radio Kiss Kiss, and also reported by Calciomercato, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been paired with an interest in Ruiz, and Napoli’s plan is to meet with his agent later this year, either in September or October after the current campaign is over, to discuss a contract renewal.

Should Ruiz put pen to paper on a new deal that would arguably be the biggest indication yet from him that he sees his long-term future in Naples, while it would undoubtedly be a major boost for the club.

That said, if those contract renewal talks were to end with no agreement being reached, that would perhaps open the door for a potential return to Spain with both Barcelona and Real Madrid seemingly eager to prise him away.

Given his technical quality, his composure and class in possession as well as his overall influence in midfield in terms of dictating the tempo of a game, it’s easy to see why both La Liga title contenders are interested in him as he would arguably be an ideal fit for their style of play.

In turn, time will tell if they are handed a boost or not later this year as the outcome of those touted renewal talks could be significant in where Ruiz’s future lies in the coming years.

—

“The motives behind Project Restart are possibly 100% financially driven rather than integrity driven.” – Which Premier League star said this? Click here to read more.

—