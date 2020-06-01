Video: Diogo Dalot shows off superb finishing to leave Bruno Fernandes impressed as Man Utd pair train

Man Utd ace Diogo Dalot may get a game up front after a video was shared of him being put through his paces and showing off his shooting skills.

The 21-year-old has been limited to just 10 appearances so far this season as while injuries have predominantly been an issue for him, he’s also facing a difficult task of trying to displace Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the starting line-up.

Nevertheless, with Man Utd still battling on various fronts this season as the campaign looks set to restart in a couple of weeks, Dalot will be hopeful of getting some playing time with the FA Cup, Europa League and a top-four finish in the Premier League still up for grabs.

Based on the video below, he could get games further up the pitch if he’s struggling at right-back, as he put on an absolute clinic in a shooting drill alongside Bruno Fernandes.

In fact, his compatriot was so impressed at times it was visible as he clapped after one effort while then looking back at the camera in a look of amazement shortly after.

It’s certainly impressive work from Dalot, and he’ll be hoping that he can convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give him a bigger role in the coming weeks.

