Video: ‘Killing me’ and ‘genuinely stinks’ – These Man Utd fans react to Greenwood brushing off teammate for goal in training

Man Utd shared footage of a training session on Monday and one particular part of it seemed to catch the attention of many fans as preparations ramp up for the restart of the season.

The Premier League is set to resume in a fortnight, and so teams are gearing up for the start of competitive games again after the coronavirus lockdown.

It seems as though Victor Lindelof has been caught napping though, as seen in the video below, as he was easily brushed aside by Mason Greenwood on his way to scoring a goal in training.

That wasn’t missed by many fans, who commented as seen below and they were quick to criticise the Swede for allowing Greenwood to get past him so easily.

In fairness to Lindelof, it is a training session and Angel Gomes pretty much gets in his way, so it’s a bit harsh to look too hard into a short clip and criticise him.

That said, it’s probably not the intensity and physicality that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for and so he’ll hope to see more from him in the coming weeks, just as these Man Utd fans are…

I ?? Mason but Lindelof is killin me rn

pic.twitter.com/KaaD45DXEN — Steve Arnott (@LaPiochey) June 1, 2020

Please please don’t tell me that is 18 year old Mason Greenwood bodying our centre back pic.twitter.com/4ds36bJpvJ — ?? ‘ (@LzzDayan) June 1, 2020

No way Linda got bullied by Greenwood ffs — AD (@UTDFuture) June 1, 2020

Lindelof stinks man — Trey (@Saucymartial) June 1, 2020

state of Lindelof… — ?? (@BrozenIsRed) June 1, 2020

Linda getting embarrassed by an 18 year old ?? — T-Mulla? (@Tmulla0) June 1, 2020

Don’t know on what to concentrate more – Lindelof’s lack of physicality/reading of the game or Mason’s class. — ‘ (@gunnarball) June 1, 2020

Nah Linelof genuinely stinks — Jac (@UTD_Jac) June 1, 2020

Do I applaud Greenwood or should I be disappointed in lindelof — @Rico23 (@23Mereiles) June 1, 2020

