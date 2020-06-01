Why David Moyes was reluctant to take chance to seal Paul Pogba transfer for Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes was reportedly reluctant to take up the chance to bring Paul Pogba to the club during his time in charge.

According to The Athletic, the Scottish tactician was aware of Pogba being on the market but decided to make Cesc Fabregas a priority instead, though that move never came about.

In the end, Pogba eventually came back to Man Utd in the summer of 2016, but it’s fair to say things haven’t really worked out as many would have hoped for the France international.

The Athletic claim Moyes had major reservations about signing Pogba, as he questioned why the player was so keen to leave Juventus for a return to Old Trafford so soon after making the move to Italy.

With hindsight, it seems like Moyes might have had a point about the 27-year-old, who perhaps doesn’t seem like the type to settle in one place for that long.

That could be taken as a lack of focus or a lack of commitment to the club paying his wages, and might be one reason his form has tailed off for United.

Moyes didn’t get a lot right in his brief stint in charge of the Red Devils, but fans may well feel that was actually the right call from their former boss.