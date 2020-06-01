Menu

‘Would be lethal’ and ‘licking his lips’ – These Liverpool fans get excited over potential link up between star man and prolific target

Liverpool transfer target Timo Werner was in action on Monday night and once again he was on the scoresheet for RB Leipzig in what has been a prolific year for him.

As noted by the Liverpool Echo, the 24-year-old, who has now scored 31 goals and provided 12 assists in 39 appearances so far this season, has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield.

Now it’s not the first partnership you think of when you consider the talent available to Jurgen Klopp if Werner was to make the move, as many would love to see how the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and others strike up a partnership with him.

However, after the German international slotted home another goal on Monday night from a direct long ball up the pitch by his goalkeeper in what was a rapid counter attack, many Liverpool fans got excited about the prospect of goalkeeper Alisson pinging assists up the pitch for Werner to finish off.

We’ve seen something similar involving Alisson and Salah previously, and clearly based on the reaction below, some Liverpool supporters are already imagining how the Brazilian shot-stopper could find Werner in dangerous positions on the counter attack from next season onwards if he does indeed join the prospective Premier League champions.

It’s an exciting time for Reds fans, as they will hope to see what is an already world-class squad strengthened further in their bid to sustain their success in the coming years, and Werner, with or without assists from Alisson, could be a real classy addition to the side.

That said, something surely has to be said about the Koln defending on this goal in particular…

