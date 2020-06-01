‘Would be lethal’ and ‘licking his lips’ – These Liverpool fans get excited over potential link up between star man and prolific target

Liverpool transfer target Timo Werner was in action on Monday night and once again he was on the scoresheet for RB Leipzig in what has been a prolific year for him.

As noted by the Liverpool Echo, the 24-year-old, who has now scored 31 goals and provided 12 assists in 39 appearances so far this season, has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield.

Now it’s not the first partnership you think of when you consider the talent available to Jurgen Klopp if Werner was to make the move, as many would love to see how the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and others strike up a partnership with him.

However, after the German international slotted home another goal on Monday night from a direct long ball up the pitch by his goalkeeper in what was a rapid counter attack, many Liverpool fans got excited about the prospect of goalkeeper Alisson pinging assists up the pitch for Werner to finish off.

We’ve seen something similar involving Alisson and Salah previously, and clearly based on the reaction below, some Liverpool supporters are already imagining how the Brazilian shot-stopper could find Werner in dangerous positions on the counter attack from next season onwards if he does indeed join the prospective Premier League champions.

It’s an exciting time for Reds fans, as they will hope to see what is an already world-class squad strengthened further in their bid to sustain their success in the coming years, and Werner, with or without assists from Alisson, could be a real classy addition to the side.

That said, something surely has to be said about the Koln defending on this goal in particular…

Was there ever any doubt? Even for a second? Timo Werner put through (by an amazing kick-out) on a one-man counter-attack and just buries it ? Clinical. pic.twitter.com/Ja0mVLXa8k — Football on BT Sport ?? (@btsportfootball) June 1, 2020

How are there no defenders in the 50th minute? Alisson to Werner would be lethal tho? https://t.co/V9F3VclYyz — Ben (@BENditlikeLAKE) June 1, 2020

Koln corner Caught by Gulacsi First time kick for Timo who ran from his own half to slot home We need that next season. Imagine Alisson releasing Salah, Mane and Werner on the break — Matt (@Mattlfc1920) June 1, 2020

Alisson be licking his lips watching this goal https://t.co/8HRom5jjfv — Adam Humston (@Spectate_Adam) June 1, 2020

Alisson to Werner I can see it already https://t.co/VIYkGkaLIC — Mr. Zim ?? (@stackz1shot) June 1, 2020

Alisson is getting 5 assists next season for Werner — ? (@cslfc) June 1, 2020

Alisson watching that Werner run and goal like ..#LFC pic.twitter.com/v1Vp0LGmAd — Grizz* (@GrizzKhan) June 1, 2020

Alisson – Werner link up will be elite https://t.co/LyTBPwW7qt — sabah (@Sabah07) June 1, 2020

Alisson and Werner is gonna be spicy https://t.co/nIkgNm4iMZ — Général Butt Naked (@jbreezythahulk) June 1, 2020

