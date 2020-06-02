Agreement reached: Barcelona agree personal terms with top target while €80m swap deal demanded

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with Inter forward Lautaro Martinez, but the two clubs must still agree on a deal of their own.

Martinez has enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Nerazzurri thus far as Serie A is set to return later this month, with the Argentine international bagging 16 goals and four assists in 31 appearances.

The 22-year-old also has nine goals in 17 caps for Argentina, and so with a big future head of him for club and country, it’s no surprise that he has been the subject of intense transfer speculation for months.

Sport now note that there may well be a major breakthrough in a move to Barcelona, as it’s suggested that Martinez has agreed on personal terms with the Catalan giants as he is being tipped to pen a five-year deal worth €12m-a-season plus bonuses.

However, there remains a fundamental problem before a transfer can go through, as the two clubs in question haven’t yet reached an agreement of their own.

Based on the report above, it doesn’t sound as though they are particularly close yet either, with Barcelona said to be willing to offer €60m plus two players in exchange to land the Argentine forward, while Inter are said to want a minimum of €80m in cash included in the package.

Perhaps that is enough to suggest that a compromise will eventually be reached, but ultimately for now, while it’s a major boost for the reigning La Liga champions to have reached an agreement with Martinez to get over that potential hurdle, it will mean little in the bigger picture until they convince Inter to green light an exit.