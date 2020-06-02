Arsenal transfer news: Approach made for £53m La Liga star, Inter Milan eye Gunners star, contract boost

Arsenal could have a busy summer transfer window on their hands with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta looking to bolster his squad despite the club’s financial setbacks due to the coronavirus.

According to Don Balon, Arsenal and Manchester United are to rival Barcelona for the signing of Villarreal defender Pau Torres and both Premier League clubs are willing to pay £53m for his signature, as per the report.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen on bolstering his defence with the unconvincing performers like David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi, faltering in the heart of Arsenal’s defence, while 19-year-old highly regarded centre-back William Saliba is to join the Emirates outfit this summer.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan have identified Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette as the ideal replacement for Barcelona bound striker Lautaro Martinez, according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Martinez is firmly in Barcelona’s sights and the Catalan giants are to pay his €111m buy out clause which would leave Inter without a recognized number 9 to partner Romelu Lukaku.

According to the Mundo Deportivo report, Antonio Conte has identified 29-year-old Lacazette as the ideal number 9 to add to his squad and the Italian outfit could make a move for the Frenchman should Martinez leave for the Nou Camp.

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender David Luiz is to sign a new two-year deal at the Emirates, according to the Metro.

The 33-year-old Brazilian had earlier spoken out about a possible move to Benfica, but according to the Portuguese club’s president, Luiz will stay on at Arsenal for two more years.

Luiz’s stay at the Emirates will be a relief for Arsenal boss Arteta, despite the Brazilian’s inconsistency because the Gunners could struggle to find replacements after being hit hard financially by the coronavirus.