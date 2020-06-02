Inter Milan have identified Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette as a replacement for Barcelona bound striker Lautaro Martinez, according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

According to the Mundo Deportivo report, Barcelona are expected to meet Argentine forward Martinez’s €111m buy out clause and that means that Inter will be without a number 9 to play alongside Romelu Lukaku.

Inter’s sporting director Piero Ausilio will now turn to Arsenal’s Lacazette as a top priority target to replace Martinez, should the striker complete his move to Barcelona, according to the report.

Lacazette could prove to be the ideal replacement for Martinez given that he can play behind the centre forward and pose as a significant goal threat with his movement and finishing.

The 29-year-old could add the needed firepower upfront for Inter as Antonio Conte looks for reinforcements to rebuild his squad should Martinez leave for the Nou Camp.

His departure could be a real blow for Arsenal, however, who can’t afford to lose such a big name at the moment after this difficult season, and with another star striker in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang approaching the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.