Barcelona ask about Man City starlet as they eye potential future swoop

Barcelona have reportedly made an enquiry over Man City youngster Eric Garcia, three years on after he left the Camp Nou for England.

The 19-year-old joined City in 2017 and has since gone on to make 14 appearances for the senior side as he has been tipped to have an important role in the long-term future.

Pep Guardiola has seen his defence emerge as a problem this season as they’ve conceded 31 goals in 28 league games, while they conceded just 23 goals in the entire campaign last year.

In turn, that would perhaps suggest that Garcia could be a possible solution moving forward arguably alongside Aymeric Laporte, but they could face a battle to keep him at the Etihad.

According to ESPN, Barcelona enquired about the talented youngster during talks over a separate deal, but it’s added that Man City consider Garcia not for sale and so they rebuffed their interest as they hope he will sign a new deal this summer.

That in turn has cast doubt over a possible move, but it’s added by ESPN that it’s suggested that the Catalan giants will continue to target him with his current deal set to run until 2022.

With Gerard Pique set to turn 34 next year and Samuel Umtiti’s ongoing injury troubles in mind, the reigning La Liga champions are undoubtedly light in that department as Clement Lenglet is their only other senior option.

Ronald Araujo could be lined up for an important role moving forward, but it seems as though Barcelona may also hope to see Garcia return to offer an alternative solution.

Time will tell if that becomes a more realistic prospect, but for now with City not interested in selling and his deal running until 2022, much will perhaps depend on whether or not he puts pen to paper on an extension or if he looks to try and push for a return to the Camp Nou by snubbing that option and putting pressure on the Premier League giants to sell him in order to avoid losing him for nothing.

