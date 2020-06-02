As the world continues to try and rid itself of the coronavirus pandemic, news that Barcelona kept seven positive Covid-19 tests secret is unlikely to win them any plaudits.

According to RAC1 via their programme Tu Diras, and cited by the Daily Star, all of the tests were at the beginning of when the pandemic hit Spain.

Two members of the coaching team and five players were diagnosed as asymptomatic, but the findings weren’t revealed as Spain then went into lockdown.

Since the recent return to training and regular testing, no one at the club has tested positive, and therefore, the Catalans have been able to work well throughout the last couple of weeks as they look ahead to the La Liga season restarting on June 11.

Barcelona are currently top of the table, two points ahead of arch rivals, Real Madrid, and begin their 11-game stretch with an away fixture at relegation-threatened Mallorca.