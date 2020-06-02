Barcelona have been handed good news as Samuel Umtiti has come through another partial training session after his most recent injury setback.

The 26-year-old has been blighted by fitness issues since last season after he was limited to just 15 appearances in that campaign.

So far this year, he’s made 16 appearances, and after suffering a setback on his return to training following the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, it looked as though he may have faced a fresh spell on the sidelines which would lead to missing further games as La Liga prepares to restart later this month.

AS reported on Monday that the World Cup-winning French international provided coach Quique Setien with a huge boost as he resumed training after three weeks out, and it appears as though he didn’t suffer any ill-effects of being put through his paces.

According to Sport, Umtiti completed part of the training session on Tuesday as he ‘continues his recovery process’ and tries to prove his fitness, but his continued involvement is undoubtedly a positive sign that he could be putting that blow behind him.

It will be an important fortnight or so for Barcelona and Setien, as with Clement Lenglet suspended for their first game back, the reigning La Liga champions will hope Umtiti can fill that void next to Gerard Pique, otherwise youngster Ronald Araujo will have to step in.

Given the experience and quality Umtiti boasts, he would arguably be the safer option to give them a solid base on which to make a winning return to competitive action, and if he can continue to train as he is now between now and that meeting with Real Mallorca, it promises to be a real boost for Setien.

For now though, after three weeks on the sidelines, Barcelona will surely be delighted that the Frenchman has come through back-to-back training sessions with no sign of any fresh setbacks.

