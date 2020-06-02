Chelsea reportedly believe the coronavirus pandemic could mean they can secure the transfer of Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell for below his £85million asking price.

The 23-year-old is a top talent who would surely give Chelsea a much-needed upgrade on the likes of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri in the left-back position next season.

The Athletic report that Chilwell remains one of the Blues’ priorities, but that he has been valued at as much as £85m by his current club.

It remains to be seen if CFC can persuade Leicester to sell such an important player for less than that, but it seems there is some optimism from within Stamford Bridge that a deal can be done for a more reasonable price, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea fans will be eager to see their squad strengthened this summer after last year’s blow of being placed under a transfer ban.

This prevented manager Frank Lampard from replacing Eden Hazard after his move to Real Madrid, with Chelsea relying heavily on a number of young players.

Lampard has done well to promote several promising talents from the west Londoners’ academy, but more proven players like Chilwell are surely also needed this summer.