Chelsea are all but set to have a busy transfer window on their hands this summer with Blues boss Frank Lampard keen to strengthen the squad in key areas ahead of next season.

This will be Lampard’s first full summer transfer window as Chelsea boss after the club’s transfer ban last summer and the Stamford Bridge outfit have already snapped up Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

According to a report in The Athletic, Chelsea are to make two marquee signings from a list that includes Jadon Sancho, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Moussa Dembele and Ben Chilwell.

The Blues are prepared to move ahead to secure their two marquee signings with the club ready to spend significant amounts of funds to get their intended targets.

Chelsea will look to make signings to bolster their squad so that the club can challenge for more than just top four in the Premier League as Frank Lampard looks to build a formidable Blues side capable of challenging for titles.

A name among that list is Kai Havertz and Chelsea are to rival Manchester United in the race to sign the Bayer Leverkusen star.

According to Don Balon Real Madrid are unsure of a move for Havertz who has an asking price of £80m.

This could pave the way for both Chelsea and United to sign the Bundesliga ace with the latter preparing to try their luck with a £50m bid, according to the Sun.

Elsewhere, United are to rival Chelsea in the race for FC Porto winger Jesus Corona, CaughtOffside understands.

Corona has emerged as a bargain signing and a cheaper alternative to Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and has been linked with a move to Chelsea for just £27million as per the Mirror.

However, it looks as though either club will make a move for Corona only if they miss out on signing Jadon Sancho, as things stand.