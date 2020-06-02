Chelsea winger Willian is reportedly eager for a transfer to Barcelona in order to fulfil the long-time ambition of playing alongside his idol Lionel Messi.

This is according to Don Balon, which states that Barca could also be keen on signing the Brazil international as he nears the end of his contract with current club Chelsea.

Willian’s future has looked in doubt for some time, with Arsenal also among the teams linked with the 31-year-old, according to a recent report in the Sun.

Still, it seems Don Balon suggest that Barcelona would be Willian’s preferred destination, and he could be a fine signing for the Catalan giants as well.

Barcelona could do with making some changes to their attack after disappointing form from the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele, while Philippe Coutinho has been out on loan at Bayern Munich after struggling to make an impact at the Nou Camp.

Willian might be past his peak now, but remains an important player for Chelsea and surely still has something to offer to teams like Barcelona too.