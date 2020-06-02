Chelsea line up two marquee signings after drawing up list of exciting transfer targets

Chelsea are reportedly lining up two marquee signings this summer as they draw up a list of some exciting transfer targets.

The Blues have not had the best season by their high standards, with inexperienced manager Frank Lampard doing a decent job in difficult circumstances after the club’s transfer ban last summer.

Signings are now surely needed and The Athletic claim Chelsea are looking to sign two big names out of a list that includes Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz, Moussa Dembele, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell.

The west London giants certainly need to strengthen in attack, and any one of Sancho, Havertz, Dembele or Werner could be fine additions to improve on Lampard’s current options in that department.

Chelsea lost Eden Hazard to Real Madrid last summer and could not immediately replace him due to their transfer ban, so a signing like Sancho in particular could be ideal as a long-term replacement for the Belgian forward.

CFC fans will hope their team can be competitive in the market again this summer and finally put together a squad capable of challenging for more than just a top four place.