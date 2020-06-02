Arsenal star David Luiz is set to sign a two-year deal with Arsenal according to Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira, as per reports in the Metro.

Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea last summer and has been ever-present for the Gunners this season playing in the heart of the Arsenal defence under both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta, following his switch of clubs across London.

The 33-year-old has recently suggested in an interview with SporTV, as quoted by Goal, that he’d like to one day return to his former club Benfica, but according to the Portuguese side’s president, Luiz won’t leave England just yet.

This is mainly down to the fact that Benfica can’t afford Luiz’s wages which he currently earns at Arsenal and the Benfica president has urged the Brazilian defender to stay on in London and earn more until he returns to the Portuguese club at a later time.

Speaking to Benfica TV about Luiz and his future, as cited in the Metro, Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira said:

“I spoke to him yesterday, we have a father-son relationship.

“He was in the car with his agent and will renew with Arsenal for two years.

“David Luiz loves Benfica, but he is 33 years old and has to earn money.

“His salary in England is unthinkable for Benfica to pay. In England he earns €7million or €8million a year.

“If David Luiz comes and says “I want to come back”, if he is 35 years old and in perfect condition, of course we would welcome him.

‘”But now, if he came, it would only be for €1million and as a father I would say no. “David, you’re not coming, don’t be crazy, make more money!”

“It may be that it becomes a case like Rui Costa, who called me one day and said it was time to return, for me to make a contract, offer a salary, which he signed. If David Luiz does the same, he can return.”

At the moment, Luiz is Arsenal’s first-choice centre-back and Mikel Arteta will be keen to not lose the defender just yet, with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic likely to mean it’ll be difficult and expensive to find a top quality replacement in the transfer market any time soon.