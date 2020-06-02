Double boost for Chelsea: Good news for Lampard as duo step up recovery from injury

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could reportedly be handed a double boost as both Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have both stepped up their comebacks this week.

Loftus-Cheek, 24, has yet to feature this season for the senior side as he has been recovering from a serious injury he sustained at the end of the last campaign.

As for Pulisic, 21, he missed the last eight consecutive Premier League games prior to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown with a muscle injury, and so he’ll be hoping to fully recover and play a part in the end of the season to add to his tallies of six goals and six assists in 23 appearances.

While the club’s official site made a point of Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic being back involved with the rest of the group this week in what is a significant boost for Lampard, expert injury analyst Ben Dinnery also notes their presence in the session in his tweet below as they look to be working towards getting back to full fitness.

With a top-four finish in the Premier League still on the line as well as a good chance of lifting the FA Cup this season, there is still plenty to play for as far as Chelsea are concerned.

In order to have the best possible chance of enjoying a successful end to the campaign, Lampard will know how important it will be to have additional options at his disposal to provide quality and depth, and both Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic are certainly capable of offering that.

In turn, with the pair in the thick of things in training to start the week, with the club noting in their tweet below that the whole group was back together on Tuesday, it has to be seen as a real positive sign for Chelsea and Lampard.

Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek pictured at Cobham as Chelsea transition to stage two of training. #CFC pic.twitter.com/01CoDv4oeO — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) June 2, 2020

The whole group back together! ? pic.twitter.com/Zv0UKUHg0Y — Chelsea FC (at ?) (@ChelseaFC) June 2, 2020

—

“The motives behind Project Restart are possibly 100% financially driven rather than integrity driven.” – Which Premier League star said this? Click here to read more.

—