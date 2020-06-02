€10m+ rated bit-part Real Madrid star facing exit as Serie A giants paired with move

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sell Nacho Fernandez this summer, with both Roma and Napoli paired with a possible swoop for the Spaniard.

The 30-year-old has been limited to a bit-part role this season as he has featured on just nine occasions across all competitions.

While injuries have been a problem too, he was left out of Zinedine Zidane’s squad for five consecutive La Liga games before missing out due to flu ahead of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

With that in mind, it paints a relatively bleak picture of his future at the Bernabeu, especially when considering that there isn’t a great deal of competition and quality depth in that department of the squad with Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Eder Militao the only other options available in central defence.

In turn, as reported by Calciomercato, via todofichajes.com, it’s suggested that Real Madrid are ready to green light an exit for the Spanish defender this summer, and that they will demand between €10m and €12m for him.

It’s added that both Roma and Napoli are interested, and so it remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached between the clubs to edge Nacho closer to sealing a departure from the Bernabeu.

An exit would seemingly make sense for all parties concerned. Either Roma or Napoli would get a defensive reinforcement, Nacho could get a more prominent role, while Real Madrid would offload a player considered surplus to requirements based on his lack of playing time this season and could reinvest that fee back into the squad.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place ahead of next season, while it may well be a concern for some Real Madrid fans if he does leave as they would be left even more short in defence with Ramos turning 35 next year and so a replacement could be high up on the priority list.

