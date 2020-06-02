Huge injury boost for Barcelona as they look set to unleash their lethal front three for La Liga restart

It’s fair to say that most teams will not benefit in anyway from the Coronavirus shutdown, but it may have given Barcelona a huge boost in the La Liga title race.

If we look back just a few months, they were in a situation where it looked like Martin Braithwaite would have to play a huge part in the final few games, which shows just how far they had fallen.

The shut down has given players the chance to regain fitness and recover from injuries, and a report from Marca has suggested that Quique Setien will be rubbing his hands over his potential team selection.

READ MORE: Barcelona ask about Man City starlet as they eye potential future swoop

The biggest boost comes in the shape of Luis Suarez, with the report suggesting that he is now fit and should be ready to go for the final 11 league games this season.

On top of that Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann are fit too, so it means they’ve gone from trying to patch up a strike force to having all of their big names available.

The rest may be very beneficial for Messi – he was single handedly trying to carry the team at times and he’s getting older, so if he’s able to come in with fresh legs then it could be even more dangerous.

Griezmann hasn’t been a success so far but he’s had time to settle and reflect on how things have gone so far, so he might be able to show a serious improvement too.