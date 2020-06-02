Influential Barcelona ace offers insight into his future, contract renewal situation

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has provided an update on his contract situation amid ongoing talk of a possible renewal.

The 28-year-old has continued to establish himself as a fundamental figure for the Catalan giants this season, keeping 11 clean sheets in 34 appearances while conceding 34 goals.

Regularly called upon to make decisive saves, the German shot-stopper is a crucial piece in the current side and is one of the best in his position in Europe, and he will no doubt remain vital to their hopes of securing the La Liga title and the Champions League when the current season restarts in just over a week’s time in Spain.

However, although his current contract doesn’t expire until 2022 which suggests that there is little immediate concern over his future at the Camp Nou, talk of a renewal has been rife for months but no official confirmation has yet arrived from the club on an agreement being reached.

Ter Stegen has himself offered an update on the situation while dismissing any concerns over his future lying away from Barcelona as he reiterated that he’s happy with the club and settled in the city.

“When we started the negotiations, the coronavirus issue came up and we felt that it was not the ideal situation to deal with these issues,” he is quoted as saying by the club’s official site, via the Kicker meets DAZN podcast. “The pandemic is something more important than football and we decided to postpone the negotiation.

“I feel good and my family is happy here. It’s not like I’m out of contract this summer, either.”

That in turn will surely come as a huge boost for Barcelona fans hoping for good news on his future, as it suggests that both parties are simply putting talks on hold while the battle against the coronavirus pandemic continues.

It will be reassuring to hear Ter Stegen reiterate that he’s happy, and so perhaps once the season is over and there is time to sit down and discuss terms of a new contract again, an agreement may well be reached between the two parties.