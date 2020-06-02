Juventus proposal still short of Brazilian starlet’s €30m valuation

Juventus are reportedly prepared to put an offer worth €20m on the table for Santos youngster Kaio Jorge, but it’s still short of his touted price-tag.

The 18-year-old forward has come through the youth ranks at Santos and although he has made a limited impact at senior level at this point, he has shown enough potential and quality to suggest that he has a bright future ahead of him.

With Calciomercato noting that Juventus are interested in him, that arguably tells a story in itself over his talent as he has attracted attention from one of the top clubs in Europe at such a young age.

However, it’s added that an agreement might not be straight-forward to find, as while the reigning Serie A champions are prepared to offer €20m, Santos are said to be demanding €30m for their prized asset and so the Turin giants could be looking for a joint-agreement with another Serie A club which perhaps involves an initial loan deal elsewhere.

Jorge has also bagged seven goals in 11 caps for the Brazil U17s, having scored five of those in the FIFA U17 World Cup last year as he took home the Bronze Boot.

In turn, having also performed at that level which brings an extra level of pressure, it perhaps says a lot about the talented youngster, and so time will tell if Juventus are able to reach an agreement.

That said, €20m or above is a lot of money for an unproven young player who will have to adapt and adjust to life in Europe on and off the pitch, and so that aspect arguably makes it a bit of a risk as far as the Bianconeri are concerned.

However, if they are convinced by his talent and potential, time will tell if they are willing to increase their offer to try and find a compromise.

