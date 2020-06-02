Juventus and Paulo Dybala will repeatedly push forward on contract renewal talks as he looks set to commit his future to the reigning Serie A champions.

The 26-year-old has been an important part of the Bianconeri’s success since he joined them in 2015, and he has continued to lead them towards more trophies this year with 13 goals and 12 assists in 34 appearances.

SEE MORE: Meeting touted: Juventus prepare player exchange offer for €40m-rated Chelsea ace

With his creativity and eye for goal in the final third, he continues to showcase his class, and so it would come as no surprise if the Turin giants were eager to secure his long-term future.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus will look to ramp up contract renewal talks now that the season is set to restart later this month with the Argentine international’s current deal set to expire in 2022.

While that doesn’t make it an immediate concern, it’s still something that they will perhaps want to address sooner rather than later to avoid any doubts emerging over his future at the club.

It’s added that a deal worth around €10m-a-season including bonuses could be agreed upon, while Dybala is expected to grow in responsibility and importance on and off the pitch as the ‘symbol’ of the club moving forward having snubbed interest from Paris Saint-Germain and others already.

All that combined will surely be an appealing offer for the forward, and if he is happy to remain and continue to lead Juventus forward to further success, a new deal could be on the way in the coming months.

For now though, there is still plenty on the line for Maurizio Sarri’s men as they will hope to secure the Coppa Italia, Serie A title and Champions League this season, and there is no doubt that Dybala will be crucial in that pursuit of major trophies.