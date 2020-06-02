Liverpool have officially confirmed that talented youngster James Norris has put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the club.

With the Premier League season set to restart later this month, the Merseyside giants will hope to wrap up the league title and add it to the Champions League that they won last year.

The future looks bright under Jurgen Klopp as they will hope to enjoy sustained success in the coming years, but in order to build a long-term plan for success, he’ll hope to not only bring in reinforcements in the transfer market but also see more young players come through the club’s academy and make an impact in the senior side.

He’s seen it with Trent Alexander-Arnold while Curtis Jones could be set to follow suit. Now, Liverpool could have another top talent knocking on the door in the years ahead.

As noted by the club’s official site, Norris has signed his first professional deal with the Reds, as the 17-year-old enjoys what could prove to be a crucial moment in his career.

It’s been an impressive season thus far as the talented teenager has gone from featuring for the U18s at the start of the campaign, as per the report above, before being promoted to the U23s side and then making his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup in December.

Further, he was also on the bench in the FA Cup in February, and so he is clearly already on the radar for the coaching staff as he looks to go through the levels and put himself in contention to feature more regularly.

Norris has made 28 appearances in total so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists, as he has shown his versatility too by playing at left-back and further up the pitch in a more attacking role.

With a lack of quality depth behind Andy Robertson in that department in Klopp’s squad currently, it arguably makes it even more exciting for Liverpool fans that they may well have a talent that could save them from having to splash out in the transfer market to address the issue.

Time will tell if Norris kicks on or not, but for now, penning his first professional deal with Liverpool is an important checkpoint in his progression.

