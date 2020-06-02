Liverpool injury news: Key man sits out training session with minor knock

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly took no risks with the fitness of Georginio Wijnaldum on Monday as he sat out of a training session.

The Merseyside giants are ramping up their preparations for the restart of the Premier League campaign as they were back in group training this week.

While official dates haven’t yet been confirmed for the rescheduled fixtures, the Reds will hope to be in good shape and condition when the season picks back up again as they look to wrap up the league title.

As noted by the Liverpool Echo, Wijnaldum was spotted in the stands as he didn’t participate in the session as it was suggested that he had perhaps picked up a minor knock.

That is echoed by expert injury analyst Ben Dinnery in his tweet below, as he noted that Wijnaldum wasn’t risked due to a possible knock while Xherdan Shaqiri was absent too.

That would suggest that the Dutch international’s issue isn’t serious, but with the Premier League expected to restart later this month, there is certainly no reason for Klopp to take any risks with the fitness of any of his key players in the coming weeks as he looks to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible.

Wijnaldum, 29, has been an important part of Klopp’s plans so far this season, making 38 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with five goals.

With the work rate, tenacity and quality that he brings to the Liverpool midfield, it’s certainly not worth taking any risks with him at this stage, and so time will tell if he gets the green light to resume training later in the week.

Gini Wijnaldum watched from the stands as Liverpool players took part in a series of short 11v11 match scenarios at Anfield on Monday – no risks were taken with the Dutchman who has picked up a minor knock. Xherdan Shaqiri was missing altogether. #LFC pic.twitter.com/k4iDUMcY9Z — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) June 2, 2020

