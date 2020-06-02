Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for young Ajax right-back Sergino Dest.

The Reds seem to be behind Barcelona in the running for his signature, however, as Don Balon report that the Catalan giants are already in advanced negotiations over a potential €30million deal.

Dest looks a promising young talent after breaking into Ajax’s first-team this season, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next in what could be a promising career.

Don Balon claim he’s caught the eye of Liverpool, though the Reds already have the excellent Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, with Joe Gomez a decent backup option in that position too.

They probably don’t need Dest at the moment, unless Alexander-Arnold’s attacking performances have persuaded Jurgen Klopp to possibly move him further forward!

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also mentioned as suitors for Dest by Don Balon, but Barcelona badly need a quality signing at right-back, with the report noting that Nelson Semedo looks set to leave the Nou Camp.

Barca are yet to really replace club legend Dani Alves, and Dest looks to have the potential to offer something similar to their team if he continues to develop at this rate.