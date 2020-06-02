The latest batch of Liverpool transfer news is here for you in our handy round-up, and it should come as exciting news for Reds fans.

First up, Lille owner Gerard Lopez has fuelled talk of star player Victor Osimhen possibly joining Liverpool or indeed another Premier League club this summer.

The Ligue 1 giants’ chief has confirmed offers have come in for Osimhen, who has recently been targeted by Liverpool, and that he can leave for around £72million.

You can read his full quotes here and LFC fans will hope the club take this invitation up to firm up their interest and get a deal done for what could end up being a bargain if the immensely gifted 21-year-old fulfils his potential.

Elsewhere, there’s also a boost in Liverpool’s long-running pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Werner’s manager Julian Nagelsmann has spoken about his star player’s future and admits he’s powerless to prevent him moving to Anfield.

Click here to see his quotes in full, with Liverpool sure to take heart from this as it sounds like Jurgen Klopp’s continued attempts to lure Werner to the club have worked.

Finally, reports in Spain claim Klopp and co. could be set to rival Barcelona for the signing of Ajax right-back Sergino Dest this summer.

The youngster looks a huge talent and could be a fine backup for Trent Alexander-Arnold if he does move to Merseyside.

Reports claim Dest would likely cost around €30million to prise away from the Amsterdam Arena.

