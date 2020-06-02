Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a lot of criticism during his time in charge at Man United, you do notice that he’s done a wonderful job of rebuilding the squad when you look at some of the players who were there.

For years they had signed players who looked like they had the potential to step up and become important players at Old Trafford, but they ended up just being average players who weren’t good enough.

Marcos Rojo is a prime example of that, and his versatility has probably allowed him to stay for longer than he should’ve.

He’s never been dominant enough to play as a centre back, but he also lacks the pace and ability on the ball to be an attacking full back, so he’s caught in between – comparisons can be made to Callum Chambers at Arsenal who has a similar issue.

He managed to leave the club on loan in January to head back to Argentina with Estudiantes, but it sounds like he won’t be extending that deal.

As reported by The Independent, the Estudiantes Manager told Argentine radio that they were hoping to keep him for longer, but it now appears that he will be headed back to Old Trafford.

It’s not clear if he will be able to play a part for Solskjaer’s side on his return this season, but you have to think he will be a candidate to leave on a permanent deal when the transfer window opens again.