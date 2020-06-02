Man United line up 19 year old South American wonderkid as Jadon Sancho alternative

Although the transfer market may be very different for a few seasons, it appears the way that the rumours unfold is still the same.

Big transfers will often take a long time to develop, so initially we hear about a club being interested followed by a succession of stories which talk about if they can actually afford the deal.

When nothing happens, the potential buying club will suddenly be linked with a variety of alternatives to show they might move on, and that’s exactly what’s happening with Man United and Jadon Sancho.

READ MORE: Man United outcast is open to Serie A move after talking to former teammates Young and Smalling

United have been linked with the Dortmund winger for a while now, but it’s unclear if they can afford to sign him this summer.

As a result, The Manchester Evening News have just reported that they’ve got some alternatives lined up, with Argentine winger Thiago Almada being the latest name to appear.

The story stated that United are also looking at David Brooks and Rabbi Matondo, but the Velez Sarsfield man seems to be another option.

The report does state that sources from Argentina have suggested that he would be more of a project rather than an instant starter, so that sounds like he would battle with Dan James for minutes on the right wing.

Interestingly they go on to say that he was close to signing for Man City last summer but he decided to sign a new deal with Velez instead.

He does fit the profile of signing that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made since taking over, but Sancho would be an instant star who could transform the team, while Almada just sounds like another prospect who could develop into a good player.