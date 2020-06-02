Compared to other nationalities it’s very rare to see a British player who chooses to go and play abroad, but we are starting to see some trendsetters who may change that.

Jadon Sancho is the main example to follow, as he’s shown youngsters that they can move to the Bundesliga to play regular football, and they can even go on to establish themselves as a star.

It doesn’t just apply to the youngsters, after Chris Smalling and Ashley Young have shown that the transition can be made at an older age too.

A report from Football365 has looked at what the future holds for Jesse Lingard, and it sounds like he might fancy a move to Italy as well.

He’s been out of form for so long at Old Trafford that he’s possibly used up all the goodwill from the fans and the manager, so any mistakes he makes will only add to the pressure and it’s become a never ending cycle.

That suggests it’s time for a move, and the report indicates that he would like to move to Serie A after getting in touch with his former teammates to hear what they have to say.

They quote the Independent in saying that AC Milan are one of the clubs who may be be interested, so he could end up rivaling his former teammates if he makes that move.

There’s nothing to suggest that a deal is close to happening, but it certainly sounds like he’s open to making the move.