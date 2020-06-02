Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as a possible destination for Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba, according to a report in French media outlet Le 10 Sport.

Speculation surrounding Pogba’s future at Man United has refused to die down and stories linking the Frenchman to a move away from Old Trafford continue this summer as well with the report stating that Real Madrid and Juventus are also interested in signing the French world cup winner from the Red Devils.

The Le 10 Sport report suggests that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has wanted to sign Pogba for some time now and has spoken to the player’s agent Mino Raiola but a move which is yet to materialise, while PSG are also looking at signing the French midfielder.

Pogba could be swayed to join PSG to play alongside the likes of stars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, according to the Le 10 Sport report.

PSG recently concluded a deal for Mauro Icardi, signing the striker from Inter Milan for €57m as reported by Sky Sports and the Parisian club are looking to bolster their ranks further with Pogba an intended target.

However, it remains to be seen as to where Pogba ends up this summer or if he leaves Old Trafford at all with speculation rife surrounding the in-demand Frenchman.